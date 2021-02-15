Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,675 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of CVS Health worth $73,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.21. 317,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

