Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 724,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $66,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.77. 1,992,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,229,652. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 126.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

