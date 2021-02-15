Aperio Group LLC Purchases 5,325 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Aperio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $274,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $598.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $611.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.73. The stock has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.