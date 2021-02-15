Aperio Group LLC Purchases 54,608 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,608 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.20% of The Allstate worth $66,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 48,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

The Allstate stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.43. 60,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day moving average is $99.17.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

