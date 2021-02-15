Aperio Group LLC Purchases 62,090 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Novartis worth $111,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 147,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.03. 68,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.40. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.