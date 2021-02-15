Aperio Group LLC Purchases 6,955 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Anthem worth $84,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.68. The company had a trading volume of 42,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

