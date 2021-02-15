Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $71,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $591.29. 57,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 167.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $544.95 and its 200-day moving average is $503.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

