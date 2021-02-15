Aperio Group LLC Sells 12,810 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,810 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of S&P Global worth $82,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 443,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,953,000 after acquiring an additional 86,568 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 115,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,089,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,310,000 after acquiring an additional 398,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.45. 59,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.20. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.