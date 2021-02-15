Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.14% of Target worth $124,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,138,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Target by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Target by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,838,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Target by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.43. 92,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

