Aperio Group LLC Sells 23,534 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,066,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,534 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $79,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE CHT traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,900. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.