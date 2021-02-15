Aperio Group LLC Sells 34,233 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,233 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen worth $125,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.21. The stock had a trading volume of 83,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

