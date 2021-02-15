Aperio Group LLC Sells 70,965 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,965 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AstraZeneca worth $67,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.69. 1,072,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,768,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

