Aperio Group LLC Sells 9,553 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,669,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aperio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Comcast worth $192,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.