API3 (API3) Price Tops $6.15

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $85.23 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00012926 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00276276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00081243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00088359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00093608 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00190153 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,046.47 or 0.88302746 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

