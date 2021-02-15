API3 Price Hits $6.21 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $6.21 or 0.00012568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $85.95 million and approximately $27.24 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00058207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00264132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00087047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00077075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00090222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.06 or 0.00427398 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00180413 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

