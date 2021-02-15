APIX (APIX) Price Reaches $0.0764 on Major Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00070531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.41 or 0.00995906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.90 or 0.05277935 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025208 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00037536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

