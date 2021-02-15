apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Achieves $7.48 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $7.48 million and $1.82 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00067413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.64 or 0.00986154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00054478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.22 or 0.05178558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

