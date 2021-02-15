Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $36.80 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 71.1% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

