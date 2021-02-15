Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 29.4% in January

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

AFT opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

