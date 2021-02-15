AppCoins (APPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.39 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $20.39 million and approximately $697,250.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00067517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.58 or 0.00958642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.93 or 0.05222788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024984 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00018345 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00036560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

APPC is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,511,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,511,516 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

