Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

AAPL opened at $135.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

