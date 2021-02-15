Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Novare Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 346.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,475 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in Apple by 169.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 31,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 923.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,600,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $185,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,709 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.37 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

