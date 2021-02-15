Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,246,000 after buying an additional 564,475 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Apple by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 31,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 923.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,600,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $185,276,000 after buying an additional 1,443,709 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Apple stock opened at $135.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

