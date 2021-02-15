Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.37 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

