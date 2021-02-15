Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is United Asset Strategies Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,666 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,195 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 2.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 630,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,131. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.