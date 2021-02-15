Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,857,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNL opened at $0.08 on Monday. Applied Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

