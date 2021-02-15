Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,857,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNL opened at $0.08 on Monday. Applied Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

