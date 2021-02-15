APY.Finance (APY) Market Capitalization Hits $89.53 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $89.53 million and $15.75 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for $4.68 or 0.00009666 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 393.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00059511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00269575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00088463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00079776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00091950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00451563 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00184039 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,123,876 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.