AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Down 28.0% in January

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 14th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AQB shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $9.25 on Monday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $651.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director Richard L. Huber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

