Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Down 29.7% in January

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 14th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 95.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $211.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.77.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

