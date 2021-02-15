Aquila Services Group (LON:AQSG) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $30.00. Aquila Services Group shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 812 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of £10.36 million and a PE ratio of 86.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.25.

In other Aquila Services Group news, insider Fiona M. Underwood bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, multi academy trusts, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally.

