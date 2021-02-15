Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Hits $233.37 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Aragon has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $233.37 million and approximately $80.10 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $5.89 or 0.00012318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.00 or 0.00965949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053914 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.29 or 0.05221286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018332 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00036881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.