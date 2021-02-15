ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €22.94 ($26.99).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

