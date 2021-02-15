Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Hits Market Cap of $15.69 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005046 BTC on exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00043306 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,454,891 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.