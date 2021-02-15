Ares Capital Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 938,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.