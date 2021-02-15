Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $40,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,186 shares of company stock worth $77,732,039. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $323.31 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $324.67. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

