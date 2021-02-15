Ark (ARK) Market Cap Reaches $99.70 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Ark has a market cap of $99.70 million and $12.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,371,528 coins and its circulating supply is 127,250,631 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

