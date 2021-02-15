Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

