ARMOR Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.35 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $21.62 million and $4.35 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00059576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.00271034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00088496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00079106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00091104 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.42 or 0.00442534 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00183993 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

ARMOR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.