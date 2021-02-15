Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Hits $77,234.24

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $77,234.24 and approximately $95,644.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,227.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.42 or 0.03675640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.57 or 0.00435883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $717.92 or 0.01458378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.53 or 0.00500792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00459973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00330291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,305,483 coins and its circulating supply is 8,260,939 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

