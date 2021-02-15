Arweave Trading Up 43% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $7.41 or 0.00015222 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $247.45 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00070288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.05 or 0.01012865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.80 or 0.05176397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024899 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

