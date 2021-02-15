ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,604.00

Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,604 ($73.22) and last traded at GBX 5,496 ($71.81), with a volume of 313014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,300 ($69.24).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. Bank of America raised ASOS Plc (ASC.L) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,766.93 ($75.35).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,904.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,724.88. The company has a market cap of £5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

