AstraZeneca PLC to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $51.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,360,000 after acquiring an additional 508,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,318,000 after acquiring an additional 525,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after acquiring an additional 377,780 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

