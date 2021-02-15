Atheios (ATH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Atheios token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $37,370.49 and $56.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,416.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.00 or 0.03674879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.66 or 0.00436407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $720.54 or 0.01458090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.19 or 0.00504264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.00459358 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00331043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,926,907 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,811,650 tokens. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.