Atheios (ATH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $36,392.18 and $21.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,163.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.96 or 0.03757961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.80 or 0.00439754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $724.55 or 0.01504358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.21 or 0.00515344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.68 or 0.00466501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.62 or 0.00331421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,899,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,788,643 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.