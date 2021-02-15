Athlon Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SWETU) Quiet Period To Expire on February 22nd

Athlon Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SWETU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, February 22nd. Athlon Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWETU opened at $10.45 on Monday. Athlon Acquisition has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Athlon Acquisition Corp.

