Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 14th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Atico Mining stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

