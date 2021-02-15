Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the January 14th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Atico Mining stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42.
Atico Mining Company Profile
