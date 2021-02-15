Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $27.81 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,052 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $245.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

