Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $12,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $91.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

