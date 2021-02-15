ATN (ATN) Market Capitalization Achieves $915,964.81

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. ATN has a total market cap of $915,964.81 and $5,032.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATN has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00068710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.10 or 0.00963363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.50 or 0.05204156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025427 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018518 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

