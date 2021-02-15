Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $48,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,916 shares of company stock valued at $641,307 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atreca by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atreca by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after buying an additional 558,749 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after buying an additional 468,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.09. 11,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Atreca has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $700.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

